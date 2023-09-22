What does ESPN’s matchup predictor, FPI say about Iowa-Penn State?

One of the marquee matchups of the weekend sees the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes traveling to Happy Valley to take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Big Ten heavyweight fight is expected to be a slugfest and could see some wet weather.

Ahead of the matchup, ESPN has an updated Football Power Index and this will be a look into the Hawkeyes’ FPI, the Nittany Lions’ FPI, and a glance at what ESPN thinks the Hawkeyes will do the rest of the season. Before getting into it, here is a quick note on what ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) means.

FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI. Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections. It is important to note what FPI is not — FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. – ESPN

Iowa's FPI

FPI: No. 33 (8.3)

Projected record: 8.6-3.8

ESPN’s FPI gives the Hawkeyes a 96.7% chance of winning at least six games and becoming bowl-eligible. It also gives the Hawkeyes a 37.1% chance of winning the Big Ten West. Iowa is given just a 5.1% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 0.7% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Penn State's FPI

FPI: No. 6 (22.1)

Projected record: 10.6-1.7

ESPN’s FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 100% chance of winning at least six games and becoming bowl-eligible. It also gives Penn State a 26.6% chance of winning the Big Ten East. Penn State is given a 22.8% chance of winning the Big Ten, a 26.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff, and a 6.3% chance of winning it all.

Iowa vs. Penn State matchup predictor

ESPN’s matchup predictor is leaning towards Penn State rather heavily. Penn State has an 86.9% chance of winning compared to Iowa’s 13.1% chance. These numbers are according to ESPN’s analytics.

Week-by-week matchup predictor

Iowa at Penn State: Iowa 13.1%, Penn State 86.9%

Iowa vs. Michigan State: Iowa 69.8%, Michigan State 30.2%

Iowa vs. Purdue: Iowa 74.7%, Purdue 25.3%

Iowa at Wisconsin: Iowa 46.3%, Wisconsin 53.7%

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Iowa 66.2%, Minnesota 33.8%

Iowa vs. Northwestern: Iowa 76.9%, Northwestern 23.1%

Iowa vs. Rutgers: Iowa 67.6%, Rutgers 32.4%

Iowa vs. Illinois: Iowa 70.6%, Illinois 29.4%

Iowa at Nebraska: Iowa 67.3%, Nebraska 32.7%

Predicted record: 10-2

Thoughts and takeaways

ESPN’s matchup predictor has Iowa losing just two games the rest of the season. Both are road games against Penn State and Wisconsin, although Wisconsin is by a small margin.

These predictions see Iowa finishing the year with another double-digit win total prior to a bowl game at 10-2. And speaking of bowls, Hawkeye fans can all but guarantee that this team will once again be playing another postseason game.

A 10-2 season could very well be enough to get Iowa back to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, although it is a long road ahead and predictions can flip on their head in a hurry.

