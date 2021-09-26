What does ESPN’s FPI thinks about the rest of LSU’s season?

The LSU Tigers have their work cut out for them during the final eight games of the season.

Seven of the eight teams the Tigers will face are currently inside the top 25 if you include Kentucky, who is sitting at No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll as of September 26th. After seeking out a win over Mississippi State on the road, LSU seems primed and ready to take on the challenge.

With Auburn coming to town this weekend, the Tigers should be hungry to take advantage of their next three matchups (Auburn, at Kentucky, Florida). LSU currently owns the No. 3 toughest remaining schedule in FBS.

Here is what ESPN’s FPI says about the rest of LSU’s season.

vs No. 22 Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 52.2% (LSU)

at No. 23 Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 54.5% (LSU)

vs No. 9 Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 66.2% (Florida)

at No. 12 Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 75.7% (Ole Miss)

at No. 1 Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 91.8% (Alabama)

vs No. 11 Arkansas

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

ESPN FPI Prediction: 51.9% (Arkansas)

Vs UL-Monroe

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 97.6% (ULM)

vs No. 13 Texas A&M

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 52.0% (LSU)

Final Record

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record according to ESPN FPI: 7-5, 4-4 SEC

