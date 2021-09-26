What does ESPN’s FPI thinks about the rest of LSU’s season?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The LSU Tigers have their work cut out for them during the final eight games of the season.
Seven of the eight teams the Tigers will face are currently inside the top 25 if you include Kentucky, who is sitting at No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll as of September 26th. After seeking out a win over Mississippi State on the road, LSU seems primed and ready to take on the challenge.
With Auburn coming to town this weekend, the Tigers should be hungry to take advantage of their next three matchups (Auburn, at Kentucky, Florida). LSU currently owns the No. 3 toughest remaining schedule in FBS.
Here is what ESPN’s FPI says about the rest of LSU’s season.
vs No. 22 Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 52.2% (LSU)
at No. 23 Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 54.5% (LSU)
vs No. 9 Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 66.2% (Florida)
at No. 12 Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 75.7% (Ole Miss)
at No. 1 Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 91.8% (Alabama)
vs No. 11 Arkansas
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
ESPN FPI Prediction: 51.9% (Arkansas)
Vs UL-Monroe
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 97.6% (ULM)
vs No. 13 Texas A&M
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 52.0% (LSU)
Final Record
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Final Record according to ESPN FPI: 7-5, 4-4 SEC
1
1