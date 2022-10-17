How does the ESPN Football Power Index forecast Arkansas’ final five games?

The Arkansas Razorbacks returned to the win column last Saturday by defeating BYU in impressive fashion, 52-35 at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Quarterback K.J. Jefferson returned from injury to throw for 353 yards and five touchdowns, while Raheim Sanders rushed for a season-high 175 yards and two scores. Defensively, Hudson Clark made 11 stops and picked off Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall.

The win gave Arkansas heavy momentum heading into the bye week. So, how will they use that to their advantage as they prepare to play five final games?

The Razorbacks have a chance to win every remaining game on their schedule by the eye test, but the Football Power Index from ESPN says otherwise.

The formula that measures team strength, and is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season, is sticking true to their preseason projections. The FPI projects Arkansas to win just two more games this season, which would give Arkansas a final record of 6-6.

The Razorbacks will play just two more games on the road, once at Auburn and again at Missouri, with their three toughest remaining games being played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Here is how the ESPN FPI predicts Arkansas’ season to shake out.

Oct. 29 at Auburn

The Montgomery Advertiser

ESPN FPI Arkansas win projection: 44.6%

Running record: 4-4

Nov. 5 vs. Liberty

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Arkansas win projection: 78.1%

Running record: 5-4

Nov. 12 vs. LSU

The Daily Advertiser

ESPN FPI Arkansas win projection: 34.8%

Running record: 5-5

Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

ESPN FPI Arkansas win projection: 28.2%

Running record: 5-6

Nov. 25 at Missouri

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Arkansas win projection: 52.5%

Running record: 6-6

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire