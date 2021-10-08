When does Emma Raducanu play at Indian Wells and how can I watch it?

Emma Raducanu will compete in her first match since the US Open final (USA TODAY Sports)

Emma Raducanu will compete in her first match since winning the US Open at the Indian Wells on Friday.

Her first grand slam win, in which she didn’t drop a set all tournament, has propelled the 18-year-old into the limelight. She defeated Leylah Fernandez in September and has since been to the Met Gala and amassed a huge social media following.

Raducancu now turns her attention back to tennis as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the Indian Wells after being given a bye for the first round.

The Brit will have her eyes on the prize as she has said she is “hungry” for more trophies.

She said: “I think the level and quality, I really realised that whilst re-watching it. It was such a cool experience and sometimes you do just rewind and relive the moment and the feelings.

“It’s great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in. I am just super proud of the achievement. I am now looking forward. I am not going to cling on to that. I am still hungry for more.”

But when is the match and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on 8 October at 6pm in California or 2am BST on 9 October.

Where can I watch?

All the matches, including Raducanu’s, at the Indian Wells is available for UK fans to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Who are the pundits?

In the commentary box for Amazon is Sam Smith, Robbie Koenig, Annabel Croft, Pete Odgers and Anne Keothavong.

And in the studio Catherine Whitaker, Marcus Buckland, Daniela Hantuchova and Greg Rusedski will be presenting.

Read More

Raducanu to have ‘a few days’ rest’ before returning to training

John McEnroe stands by controversial Emma Raducanu comments

How Raducanu can improve her game even further after US Open win