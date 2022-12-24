How does the Eagles offensive game plan change with Minshew at QB? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discuss how does the Philadelphia Eagles offensive game plan change with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requested on Twitter the Tennessee Titans game Saturday be postponed in solidarity with city-wide power usage rollbacks.
Here are five things to watch this week to see if the Giants can hold up their end of those playoff-clinching scenarios vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Is CeeDee Lamb a true No. 1 receiver for Dallas? His numbers so far sure look like it. A big performance against the Eagles Saturday would also help his cause.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the numbers we need to know for semifinal weekend.
The league was widely criticized after the Patriots wide receiver was allowed to line up for another play after an apparent head injury.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Miles Sanders future, T.J. Edwards performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history in Roob's 10 Random Observations. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
Here's an updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
Dan Patrick presents the former Indianapolis Colts with a decision to make if he's an NFL general manager. The answer doesn't come easily.
The Browns have two big opponents to deal with in Saturday's home finale. That would be the New Orleans Saints and brutal arctic temperatures.