Does Dykes injury pave way for Shankland start?

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson believes Lyndon Dykes' injury has boosted Lawrence Shankland's chances of starting the opening game of Euro 2024 against Germany.

Steve Clarke's squad is down to two recognised strikers after the QPR frontman picked up an ankle strain in training, leaving Shankland and Southampton's Che Adams.

And after another stellar season at Tynecastle, Thompson is backing the Hearts striker to be given the nod in Munich.

"If it was me, I would go with Lawrence Shankland because instinctively he's the most natural finisher that we have," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Chances might be at a premium, certainly might be a premium in the Germany game. They're going to be good.

"His contribution's been phenomenal this season. But I do think Shankland - certainly from the time I spent with him at St Mirren, which you're going back eight, nine years - his link-up play has improved year on year.

"And when you watch Hearts play, he's involved in an awful lot of the build-up and link-up. He's not just a penalty box striker, he can do that as well.

"He doesn't have the physicality or the presence of Lyndon Dykes, which in a game against a team like Germany, we're 100% going to miss."