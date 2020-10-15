How does the Dolphins’ pass rush and coverage mesh together?

The Miami Dolphins are a team that is making steady progress on a lot of fronts. It should be applauded, given just how low of a starting point the team had at the beginning of the 2019 season. And with a defensive coach in Brian Flores in the fray, Miami has been wisely committed to getting their defensive unit right to help fortify the team’s identity to Flores’ liking.

That effort was off to a slow start in 2020 — but we’re seeing progress. And, with cornerback Byron Jones now healthy and back in the lineup, Miami has a chance to see the big picture materialize rather quickly. How do all the pieces fit together? That’s a great question, one that defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander tried to answer when asked earlier this week. Is it coverage or pass rush that holds a bigger impact and trickles down to the rest of the group?

Here’s what Alexander had to say.

“I think the rush helps the coverage more so, because if those guys are coming after those guys and attacking those linemen and really putting pressure on the quarterback, not only can they get the quarterback on the ground, but that can really affect the throws and really create ill-decision. And again, it marries. If obviously we’re doing a good job in coverage, that’s why you see coverage sacks because the quarterback is trying to hold onto the ball and guys are doing a good job whether it be in man or in zone,” explained Alexander.

“But if you have guys like Byron (Jones) and guys like ‘X’ (Xavien Howard), who are experienced corners in the league and those guys are playing tight coverage and then all the guys around them, whether it be ‘backers on their man or in their zone, and we’re doing a good job on the back end, that gives time for the rush. Maybe that initial work on the guard didn’t work or maybe that pick stunt needed a little bit more time or maybe they’re just beating that guy off the one move and those guys aren’t able to get into the progression in the route concept quickly or in enough time for the quarterback to be on the ground. So it all works together.”

In recent weeks, we’ve seen more of it all working together for the Dolphins. Two strong performances against Jacksonville and San Francisco were sandwiched by an admirable effort against the presumptive first-quarter of 2020 MVP Russell Wilson. Sure, Wilson’s Seahawks scored 31 points. But a late touchdown came after an interception forced Miami to flip the field as they tried to rally from a 2-score deficit. And Miami buckled down in the red zone for that game, too — stopping Seattle once on downs and again after intercepting Wilson in the end zone.

This team, will all of their fresh pieces in 2020, is still learning how all the pieces for together. But it’s starting to take hold — and Miami has one game against a winless Jets team before their bye week to further iron out the kinks.