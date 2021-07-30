How does DJ Fluker’s injury impact Dolphins OL landscape?

The Miami Dolphins have seen a handful of injuries pop up early in the team’s training camp this season, with some notable players being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp. That includes WR DeVante Parker — while fellow receiver Will Fuller missed Thursday’s practice with a minor injury himself. But the injury news with OL DJ Fluker is of a different variety all together; the Dolphins skipped the PUP list for Fluker and placed him on Injured Reserve yesterday after he received a minor procedure to clean up a knee issue — a move that will sideline him for the time being.

And with the competition in the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line room, Fluker’s status long-term with Miami in 2021 may be up in the air. Because while it certainly hurts to get the news that a very experienced offensive lineman will be out of the mix for the team, Fluker is a player who ideally would have been veteran depth in 2021 anyway.

Miami boasts three second-year players, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley. They’re all strongly favored or locked into starting roles. The team drafted Liam Eichenberg in the 2nd-round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a trade up; he’d ideally win another spot. And at center, it seems as though 2019 3rd-round pick Michael Deiter is being given a strong look alongside free agent additions Matt Skura and Cameron Tom. If you do the math, the starting five appear to be accounted for unless one of Miami’s high-investment players totally flops.

And then add in OL Jesse Davis, who is a utility offensive lineman who can play 4 spots along the line (everything but center, but we wouldn’t even put that past him). The top six spots on the offensive line depth chart appear to be accounted for — seven if you include whichever center-specific player misses the starting gig. And so Fluker’s injury is unfortunate; but he’s likely competing for the 8th spot on Miami’s offensive line unless he was going to beat out Eichenberg for a role on the right side of the line.

Jermaine Eluemunor is now his top competition for a roster spot in 2021 — and Eluemunor is younger, with arguably a higher ceiling even if it comes at the expense of a lower floor. And there are those who seem to think undrafted free agent Robert Jones of Middle Tennessee State can stick on a roster, too.

Miami’s offensive line landscape remains unchanged with the news of Fluker’s injury — but his own outlook may suddenly be in the hands of those other depth options and how well they do or don’t perform in training camp.