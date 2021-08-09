How does Devonte’ Graham feel about the Hornets? Here’s what he told The Observer

Former Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham said he isn’t upset.

Last week, the Hornets dealt Graham, a restricted free agent, to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team sign-and-trade deal. He spent his first three years in the league with the Hornets and had become a fan favorite and one of the Hornets’ most important players.

Graham, who was attending the Pelicans’ Summer League game in Las Vegas, spoke to The Observer in an interview Monday and talked about his time with the Hornets. He said it was a blessing to play in his home state for three years and enjoyed his time in Charlotte.

The Hornets drafted Graham, a Raleigh native, 34th overall in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.

In three seasons, he averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 assists.

When asked whether he was upset the Hornets traded him, Graham said “no.”

“Once you start understanding the business side, you understand certain things just couldn’t happen,” Graham said.

Graham’s best season was his second year as a pro in 2019-20. He averaged 18.2 points per game and 7.2 assists in 35.1 minutes per game and had become one of the NBA’s most improved players, though he didn’t win the award.

Graham credited the Hornets coaching staff for his development.

“Their development program, the G League helped me a lot,” Graham said. “I just tried to get better at something every summer. One day it was threes, another day it was passing. I just tried to do something little every summer.”

Graham’s average minutes decreased to 30.2 this past season after the emergence of Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

Will the Hornets’ trade pay off?

The Hornets received Wes Iwundu, a protected first-round pick, cash considerations from the Pelicans, and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Graham.

The first-round pick Charlotte acquired from the Pelicans is lottery protected. If New Orleans becomes a lottery team in next year’s draft, the Hornets will instead get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, according to a league source.

Time will tell whether the trade, which became official Saturday, will pay off.

Graham would have been a key scorer off the bench. Instead, the Hornets added Charlotte native Ish Smith, an 11-year NBA veteran, in free agency. Smith, a point guard, averaged 6.7 points per game and 3.9 assists in 44 games with the Wizards.

In New Orleans, Graham should start. Former starting point guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball’s eldest brother, signed with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

“I’m just ready to get down there,” Graham said. “They already got a good group of young guys, young talent, superstars coming up, and I’m just excited to get down there and be a part of it.”

Hornets make Borrego extension official

The Hornets announced Monday that they have signed head coach James Borrego to a multi-year contract extension. The Observer previously reported that Borrego and the Hornets had reached an agreement in principle.

The Hornets picked up his team option earlier this offseason, meaning his contract was going to expire after the 2021-22 season. But the Hornets wanted him back.

Borrego is entering his fourth season leading the Hornets. The team finished the 2020-21 season 33-39 and made the NBA’s play-in tournament despite dealing with a rash of injuries to key players late in the season. Before those injuries, the Hornets were fourth in the Eastern Conference standings in early April.

The Hornets hired Borrego, a former assistant in San Antonio, before the 2018-19 season.

In three years with the Hornets, Borrego is 95-124, with his best season his first, when he guided the team to a 39-43 record. Borrego also coached 30 games with the Orlando Magic in 2014-15, going 10-20.