Does Derrick Henry's injury sink Titans' Super Bowl chances? 'NFL Total Access'

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, David Carr and Steve Mariucci discuss whether Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry's potentially season-ending foot injury sinks the Titans' Super Bowl chances for the 2021-22 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

