How does Derek Carr's deal with Saints impact other teams with QB needs? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" reacts to quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints agreeing to a 4-year contract.
Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been reinstated after a one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games. The NFL announced today that Ridley is fully reinstated and eligible to participate in all team activities effective immediately. A first-round pick of the Falcons, Ridley emerged as one of the best young receivers in the NFL in [more]
As of Sunday, free-agent quarterback Derek Carr had a “slight lean” toward the Jets. Carr suddenly has a much stronger lean toward New Orleans. So what does that mean for the Jets? There are two possibilities. One, the Jets told Carr they’re not interested. Two, Carr told the Jets he’s not interested in waiting to [more]
With the 2023 NFL combine in the books, let's take a look at five players who could make sense for these teams come April.
Jones is coming off both his best year and a year incongruent with his previous performances. And if the franchise tag needs to be used, it jeopardizes his opportunity to play alongside Saquon Barkley.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Cameron Smith, the reigning champion of the Players Championship, has threatened to turn up here as a paying member of crowd this week, despite being banned from the PGA Tour's flagship event.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has another high profile coaching crisis, this time with basketball coach Mark Adams
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously. If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones? Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants [more]
The clock is ticking on the Giants. The franchise tag deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and the Giants have one tag and two star players headed toward free agency. They are under the gun to get a deal done with Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, or risk losing the other. The Giants are expected to tag [more]
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.
A 10-game winning streak and the Pac-12 regular season title aren't enough to guarantee UCLA a No. 1 seeding in the NCAA tournament? Nope. Here's why.