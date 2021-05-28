Does Deion Sanders think Julio Jones should join Patriots or not?

Deion Sanders thinks Julio Jones should join Pats ... or does he? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Deion Sanders has an opinion about where Julio Jones should play next, and we're not sure how New England Patriots fans should feel about it.

The Falcons wide receiver reportedly has requested a trade from Atlanta and could be moved shortly after June 1. Amid a week of busy trade rumors, Sanders -- a former Pro Bowl cornerback for the Falcons -- chimed in with his thoughts on Jones' next move.

If I’m @juliojones_11 I’ve got to go to a winner which means a playoff team or a team that traditionally wins like @Patriots. I would be careful of going to a cold climate city when you’ve always played in a dome. That matters tremendously. I’m helping u narrow it down. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 27, 2021

The good news for New England fans: Sanders mentions the Patriots by name as a team Jones should consider. Jones also admitted to FS1's Shannon Sharpe he "just want(s) to win," and while the Patriots went 7-9 last season following Tom Brady's departure, they loaded up in 2021 free agency and appear poised to compete for a playoff spot under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Julio Jones watch and what to expect at Patriots OTAs | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The bad news? Sanders warns against Jones joining a team that plays in cold weather after playing the majority of his NFL games in Atlanta's domed stadium and the warm climates of the NFC South.

That would seem to rule out New England, where temperatures often dip near or below freezing by the season's midpoint.

Story continues

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are among Jones' other possible suitors and check both of Sanders' boxes, so they could be teams to watch as the Jones sweepstakes heat up.

Then again, we have no idea if Jones will actually consider Sanders' advice. A host of current NFL players -- including Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown -- have tried to sell the seven-time Pro Bowler on their team, but we haven't heard of any of those pitches making an impact to date.

What we do know is that Jones wants to go to a contender, and if doesn't mind a little chilly weather, we'd imagine Cam Newton and Co. would welcome him with open arms.