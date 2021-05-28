Does Deion Sanders think Julio Jones should join Patriots or not?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deion Sanders thinks Julio Jones should join Pats ... or does he? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Deion Sanders has an opinion about where Julio Jones should play next, and we're not sure how New England Patriots fans should feel about it.

The Falcons wide receiver reportedly has requested a trade from Atlanta and could be moved shortly after June 1. Amid a week of busy trade rumors, Sanders -- a former Pro Bowl cornerback for the Falcons -- chimed in with his thoughts on Jones' next move.

The good news for New England fans: Sanders mentions the Patriots by name as a team Jones should consider. Jones also admitted to FS1's Shannon Sharpe he "just want(s) to win," and while the Patriots went 7-9 last season following Tom Brady's departure, they loaded up in 2021 free agency and appear poised to compete for a playoff spot under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Julio Jones watch and what to expect at Patriots OTAs | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The bad news? Sanders warns against Jones joining a team that plays in cold weather after playing the majority of his NFL games in Atlanta's domed stadium and the warm climates of the NFC South.

That would seem to rule out New England, where temperatures often dip near or below freezing by the season's midpoint.

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are among Jones' other possible suitors and check both of Sanders' boxes, so they could be teams to watch as the Jones sweepstakes heat up.

Then again, we have no idea if Jones will actually consider Sanders' advice. A host of current NFL players -- including Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown -- have tried to sell the seven-time Pro Bowler on their team, but we haven't heard of any of those pitches making an impact to date.

What we do know is that Jones wants to go to a contender, and if doesn't mind a little chilly weather, we'd imagine Cam Newton and Co. would welcome him with open arms.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady, other Bucs vets working out at team facility Friday

    The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown [more]

  • Buccaneers promote several front office officials, including former tight end Alex Smith

    The Buccaneers announced several members of the front office have been promoted, including one well-known former player. Alex Smith, a longtime former tight end, was promoted from Pro Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. Smith is heading into his fifth season with the Buccaneers’ front office after an 11-year NFL career that included four [more]

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Can 'Captain America' save his season at Indy 500?

    Ryan Hunter-Reay doesn't need to do the math. “Obviously, I have a lot less in front of me than I have behind me,” Hunter-Reay said. Hunter-Reay is back in the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is ready to flip his season with a second career Indianapolis 500 victory.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Avalanche F Nazem Kadri appeals eight-game suspension

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. “We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said.

  • Olympics-IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

    Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week. "The mood 100% is we are now in delivery mode for the Games," he told reporters at the announcement of Britain's male artistic gymnastics squad.

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.

  • Sean McVay gives his initial impressions of Matthew Stafford during OTAs

    Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.

  • Report: Browns will not pursue Julio Jones trade

    While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Report: Falcons were offered future first-round pick for Julio Jones

    Around the NFL, trade rumors are picking up steam as we get closer to June 2 -- the first day the Atlanta Falcons can move wide receiver Julio Jones

  • How Julio Jones 49ers-Falcons trade could shake up NFC West

    The 49ers haven't shut down the possibility of trading for Julio Jones, and that would be bad news for the Seahawks and everyone else in the NFC West.

  • Athletics' Chris Bassitt moved to tears after career night in win

    Sorry, I need a drink -- youre making me drink right now."