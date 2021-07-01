Does Darius Slayton have Giants’ best value contract?

The New York Giants went through an overhaul in their payroll ranks this offseason, adding several high-priced free agents and restructuring other veterans’ deals. They have gone from a top-heavy salary structure to a more equitable one.

The Giants now have only three players with 2021 cap hits of over $10 million: cornerback James Bradberry ($13.25 million), defensive lineman Leonard Williams ($11 million) and running back Saquon Barkley ($10.026 million).

That’s a much-needed improvement over previous years when they grossly overpaid a good portion of their roster. Bradberry’s number is so high because he’s only in the second year of his free-agent deal and you know the deal with Williams. Barkley’s number is what it is due to the fact he was the second overall pick in the draft back in 2018 and is essentially getting quarterback money.

But who on the Giants’ roster offers the best bang for their buck? Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report chose wide receiver Darius Slayton over defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and center Nick Gates.

It’s fair to wonder if surprise sensation Darius Slayton will have trouble remaining a key piece of the New York Giants receiving corps now that he’s joined by Kenny Golladay, John Ross and rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney. That said, the 2019 fifth-round pick doesn’t have the same look or feel as any of those guys, two of whom might not be capable of making the same impact as Slayton on the boundary. That’s why after consecutive 700-yard seasons to start his career, Slayton remains the top bargain with an average annual salary below $700,000.

It’s fair to wonder where Slayton fits in the new passing game hierarchy. The Giants will have plenty of mouths to feed and let’s not forget the return of Barkley from injury and the two tight ends — Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

That being stated, things could shake out positively for Slayton. Defenses will likely forget about him with Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Ross and Toney to contend with. He’ll draw single coverage from the opponents’ second and third corners, which he and quarterback Daniel Jones should be able to take advantage of.