How does Dan Quinn staying in Dallas impact the remaining NFL head coaching jobs? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab discuss Dan Quinn’s decision to remain the Cowboys defensive coordinator rather than possibly becoming the head coach of the Broncos, Cardinals, Colts or Texans. What does that say about those head coaching jobs? What does it say about those franchises? Where will those four teams turn? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.