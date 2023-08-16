What does Dalvin Cook signing mean for former Tar Heel Michael Carter

The New York Jets, at least on paper, just keep loading up on talent.

Three-and-a-half months after pulling a once-in-a-lifetime move by acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, the Jets signed 4-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to a 1-year, $8.6-million deal and addressed one of many achilles heels on their offense.

Cook, an ACC alum who is Florida State’s all-time leading rusher (4,464 yards), gives the Jets a running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Chris Ivory was the last Jet to finish with 1,000 rushing yards – back in 2015.

Normally, Cook would be a sure-fire starter on any NFL team. He was a star for the Minnesota Vikings and typically an early-round fantasy pick.

There’s just one problem in East Rutherford – the Jets now have four starting-caliber running backs, including former 1,000-yard UNC star Michael Carter.

When Carter was drafted out of Carolina in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, he was initally slated to be the Jets’ starting running back. Carter’s rookie year pointed to him being the key to New York’s ground game, as his 639 rushing yards were fourth among rookies.

Carter gave up a lot of carries to Breece Hall and former N.C. State running back Zonovan Knight last year, but he still totaled nearly 700 scrimmage yards and added three rushing touchdowns.

Throw Cook and former Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda into the mix – sufficient playing time is looking dim for Carter. Hall is coming off a knee injury, which could mean more touches for Carter, but Hall’s activation off the PUP list earlier today likely signals the end of Carter’s starting days.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire