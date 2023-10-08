Does Dak Prescott need to defeat the 49ers to silence his critics? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
"NFL GameDay Kickoff" crew debates if Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott need to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to silence his critics.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.
Cowboys vs. Niners is one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it came to a head 23 years ago when George Teague laid out Terrell Owens.