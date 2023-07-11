How does the current state of the RB market affect Rams’ Cam Akers?

It is currently a terrible time to play the running back position in the NFL. The shelf life for running backs isn’t typically long and teams around the league are beginning to view the position as expendable in the current market.

Cam Akers is entering a contract year with the Los Angeles Rams, so how does the current state of the running back market affect him? Before diving into Akers’ outlook with the Rams, we need to discuss where the running back position stands right now.

The current state of the RB market in the NFL

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of this offseason, talented backs like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were both handed the franchise tag by their respective teams. Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook were released this offseason, and both of them remain unsigned with training camps on the horizon.

Neither Barkley nor Jacobs has signed their tag, while reports suggest that Jacobs is willing to hold out until he receives a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders. Barkley continues to negotiate with the New York Giants on a potential extension, but both sides have yet to reach an agreement.

The top-five running backs in average annual salary are currently Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Joe Mixon. All five of those running backs are making $12 million or more per year.

We’ve seen dynamic running backs be rewarded lucrative contracts in recent years and the Rams were one of those teams when they inked a four-year, $57.5 million deal with Todd Gurley in 2018. Just two years later, the Rams released Gurley with the All-Pro back experiencing injuries to his knee.

Along with Gurley, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott are other running backs that have signed expensive deals in recent years and have failed to see the end of the contract. The outcomes of these recent contracts have soured teams in the NFL on the idea of paying their running backs top-market money.

Cam Akers' current outlook with the Rams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams took Akers with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in hopes he’d be the Gurley replacement. Fast forward to now and Akers is in the final year of his rookie contract, and his future with the Rams is undetermined.

In his first three seasons with the Rams, Akers has failed to prove that he’s capable of being an every-down back. The Florida State product has averaged only 4.6 yards per touch and has yet to record more than 13 receptions in a season.

Also, injuries have been a concern as Akers missed nearly the entire 2021 season because of a torn Achilles he suffered in training camp. Being one year removed from the injury, Akers finished last season on a high note with 512 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the final six weeks.

Despite Akers getting a vote of confidence from the coaching staff this offseason, the Rams used a draft pick on Kyren Williams last year and they traded up to take Zach Evans in this year’s draft. The Rams also recently brought back veteran Sony Michel, who could secure a spot on the roster because of his experience in Sean McVay’s offense.

Should we expect the Rams to re-sign Akers in 2024?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s preface everything by making it clear that Akers isn’t in the same tier of running backs as Barkley and Jacobs. At the same time, Akers isn’t going to command the same amount of money as those two backs.

Considering the Rams have been burned by paying a running back before, they’ll be cautious about signing one to a long-term deal again — especially one that isn’t nearly as dynamic as Gurley. And the idea of using the franchise tag on Akers isn’t realistic as it would make him one of the highest-paid backs in the NFL.

The Rams are going to have a decent amount of cap space in 2024 and they’ve continued to take potential replacements for Akers in recent years. On top of that, the Rams were aggressively trying to trade Akers just last season before failing to find a trade partner, forcing both sides to reluctantly reconcile things.

Akers didn’t accrue a full season in 2021 due to his Achilles ailment, which will make him a restricted free agent in 2024. It’s highly unlikely the Rams sign Akers to a multi-year contract next offseason, but they could certainly tender him if both sides are interested in still working together beyond 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire