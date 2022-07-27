Does Cowboys DC Dan Quinn coordinate the worst DL in the NFC East?

The NFC East has the best defensive line talent in football. There are edge rushers with speed such as Haason Reddick, length and leverage guys like Azeez Ojulari, and power guys like Brandon Graham and Demarcus Lawrence. The NFC East has it all, even at defensive tackle there are penetrating and disruptive three techniques like Jonathan Allen or run stuffers such as Dexter Lawrence and rookie Jordan Davis.

No other division can match the talent available in the NFC East, and that’s before mentioning 2021 rookie of the year phenom, Micah Parsons. This series is a position-by-position breakdown of what each organization is bringing to the competition and the defensive line competition is the fiercest by far, but which defensive line is the best?

Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By analytics last season, Micah Parsons was the best pass rusher in the NFL even as a rookie. He could make a jump that creates a tier for him all his own. The team that has possibly the best pass rusher in the NFL is last in the NFC East at in the defensive line rankings though?

The Cowboys just have too many unknowns. How often will Parsons even lineup at defensive end is a question that limits this DL potential alone. The team has the worst defensive tackle pairing currently. Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa have a ton of potential, but can’t compare to guys like Allen, Williams, and Hargrave. The run stoppers are even worse. Carlos Watkins is an average one technique at best, Quinton Bohanna is an unknown in his sophomore season and John Ridgeway is a rookie.

Demarcus Lawrence could be the most underrated player on the Cowboys roster, but he hasn’t been healthy consistently, and hasn’t produced the sack numbers he should with his pressure percentages. Dorance Armstrong is only 24, and continues to improve, but there’s no guarantee Dante Fowler or second round pick Sam Williams doesn’t outperform him.

Dallas has an excellent young DL, especially when they line up Parsons and Lawrence in some way together. If the young core, mainly at defensive tackle steps up, then they could easily move as high as No. 1 on this list, but as of now they come in last place.

New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have built up an excellent DL by using high draft capital on three players and trading a third and conditional fourth-round pick for former first round player, Leonard Williams. Williams has been an ultimate value for New York, going from 17 sacks in 71 games with the New York Jets to 18.5 sacks in 41 games for the Giants. He can play in all spots on the line in a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive and brings good run stopping to the table as well.

Azeez Ojulari racked up eight sacks as a rookie, and the team added a top-five pick, and possibly the best defensive prospect in the draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux could be a game wrecker. He accumulated 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for a loss in 30 games in college. His presence should open up more opportunities for Ojulari to make plays.

A DL that has Thibodeaux and Ojulari off the edge, along with run stoppers like Dexter Lawrence and Williams, in the middle and you have potentially the best line in the league. Williams is a production machine, and a great defensive tackle, the Giants only fell to third due to the unknown that comes with Ojulari in year two and Thibodeaux as a rookie.

Washington Commanders

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

This was a brutal battle for the top spot in the NFC East. The Commanders have great talent across the whole line and terrific potential depth pieces as well. The only reason they missed the top spot is because they lost Matt Ioannidis, and his 16 sacks combined in 2018 and 2019. He was less productive due to injuries after 2019, but his five-sack replacement, Tim Settle, also signed elsewhere this offseason.

Jonathan Allen could be the best three technique in the league if Aaron Donald didn’t exist. He had nine sacks last season, and 26 overall, plus 75 QB hits in only 69 games. He is a monster to deal with on passing downs, and his defensive tackle partner handles the load versus the run.

Daron Payne isn’t the typical run-stopping one technique because he does add some pass rush ability. In 64 games he has 14.5 sacks, that isn’t nothing, but his game is taking on double teams and clogging up the middle. Like most of the defense, Payne had a down year stopping the run, but in 2020 he had a 74 pff run stopping grade. If he can return to that and add another five-sack season, he could be in for a big payday at the end of the 2022 season.

Chase Young hit an enormous sophomore slump in 2021. After a rookie season that had him rack up 7.5 sacks, 24 pressures, 12 QB hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and even a touchdown. Young only managed 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021 before tearing his ACL and ending his season. His slump is the main reason the Commanders were second in the East instead of the top dogs.

Montez Sweat was the one guy that didn’t have an enormous drop off in 2021 besides availability. He had started all 32 games in his first two seasons but missed time with a jaw fractured in 2021. Playing around the injury, Sweat had a good year. Five sacks, three forced fumbles, 13 QB hits and 24 pressures in ten games.

The potential of the pair of edge rushers Washington has, paired with the defensive tackles they can deploy, and the rotational talent like second round pick Phidarian Mathis is what sets the Commanders line apart from almost all others. It’s possible they have the best defensive line in the NFL if the players all play at their highest ability.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While the Eagles defensive line was always formidable for its strength up front it always lacked one element. An elite speed rusher off the edge. The front office has thrown assets at the problem using a first-round pick on Derek Barnett, but he hasn’t come close to what they hoped over the last five seasons. He has been outperformed by fourth-round pick Josh Sweat, who has improved his sack numbers every season, including 7.5 in 2021. He still isn’t a top pass rush specialist though. Brandon Graham was a great pressure player in 2019 and 2020 before a torn Achilles ended his 2021 campaign. The team has to see how he bounces back and that left a hole at edge rush for Philadelphia.

Insert Haason Reddick, the Eagles signed him to a three-year deal averaging $15 million per year to be the man. Reddick played out of position his first three years in Arizona before switching to an edge rusher in 2020. The next two seasons Reddick put up 12.5 and 11 sacks adding a combined 34 QB hits and 67 pressures. He will make every other player on the line better with the attention he will garner.

The Eagles true strength is up the middle. Fletcher Cox has been a force up the middle for a decade and while he isn’t the player he once was, he still can’t be taken lightly. Add to that, the Eagles brought in Javon Hargrave, who set a career high with 7.5 sacks, to replace the production Cox has lost with age and Philadelphia was a force up the middle in 2021.

The team had a great DL and even had potential young depth guys with Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu, but still decided to step it up even further with the addition of monstruous first-round pick Jordan Davis. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound giant of a one technique ran a record breaking 4.78 40-yard dash, with a 1.68 10-yard split and an incredible 10-foot-3 broad jump. The man is nearly unmovable and has the athletic profile of an excellent pass rusher as well. If he makes a first-round pick impact this DL will be the best unit in the NFL.

Conclusion

It will be a joy for fans and a nightmare for quarterbacks too watch how these defensive lines progress throughout this upcoming season. Which team has their young players step up the most could decide who has the best DL by the end of the 2022 season.

Will it be Parsons, Odighizuwa, Armstrong, Williams and Gallimore in Dallas? Could Ojulari and Thibodeaux be great outside pass rushers to go with Williams inside? Have the Eagles imported enough youth to supplement if Cox and Graham aren’t stars any longer? Could the Commanders live up to everything their young DL could be with Young, Sweat, and Allen pushing the pocket and terrifying quarterbacks?

Only time will tell for these talented groups in the NFC East, but for now the rankings are set and the Eagles depth and mix of different types of players up front gives them the edge.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

