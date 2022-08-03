Does the Cowboys’ culture need to change for them to succeed? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and USA Today’s Dallas Cowboys’ writer Jori Epstein discuss the stubbornness of owner Jerry Jones and how that stubbornness leads to a culture that may not be the best for producing championship teams. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

