How does Cooper Kupp’s deal compare to DK Metcalf’s and other recent WR contracts?

This has been the offseason of wide receiver contracts, with many of the top players at the position getting massive raises. Cooper Kupp, of course, is among them, signing a three-year, $80.1 million extension with the Rams. He now gets $110 million over the next five years, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

It was a well-earned raise for Kupp, who won the receiving triple crown, Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP last season. But in terms of annual salary, he’s still only fourth at his position because of how many other receivers also got extensions – and bigger ones – this offseason.

Most recently, DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks. That will pay him $24 million per year, which is less than the average salary of Kupp’s new deal but still eclipses Kupp’s annual earnings across the five years left on his total contract.

And even when you isolate the new money Kupp got on his extension, his deal lags behind those of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Kupp is making $26.7 million per year on his new three-year contract, slightly less than Adams ($28 million) and significantly less than Hill ($30 million per year.

Where Kupp beats out his peers is in guaranteed money. He got $75 million guaranteed (though, not fully guaranteed), which is more than any wide receiver in the NFL. Hill is the next-closest at $72.2 million.

In terms of guaranteed at signing, or fully guaranteed money, Kupp ranks 14th among wide receivers after getting $35 million fully guaranteed. Hill got $52.5 million, the most of any receiver.

Kupp said all along that he wasn’t looking to reset the wide receiver market despite his historic 2021 season. He wanted a contract that was fair for him and fair for the team, which certainly seems to be the case with his extension.

The Rams were wise to reward him and do right by the reliable receiver, and Kupp absolutely could’ve earned more if he were a free agent on the open market. It was really a win-win for both parties.

