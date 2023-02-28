What does the Commanders’ salary cap situation look like after Monday’s moves?

The Washington Commanders finally released quarterback Carson Wentz Monday, creating over $26 million in salary cap space for 2023.

Before Wentz’s unsurprising release, Washington released veteran defensive back Bobby McCain. McCain played in every game for the Commanders over the last two seasons, making 32 starts. The move created $2.2 million in cap space, but if processed as a post-June 1 cut, that savings could rise to $4.4 million.

With free agency around two weeks away, how does Washington’s salary cap situation look?

After Monday’s savings, the Commanders have $35.3 million in salary cap space for 2023, per Over the Cap. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen now carries the highest cap number next season at $21.4 million.

Monday’s moves give Washington room to apply the franchise tag to defensive tackle Daron Payne, which will be over $18 million.

Don’t be surprised if there aren’t more cuts and restructures over the next two weeks. Tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback Kendall Fuller and center Chase Roullier are all possibilities for either an extension, outright release, or a revised contract with a lower number.

In addition to Payne’s contract, don’t be surprised if the Commanders don’t try and work out an extension with safety Kamren Curl.

Washington will carry around $17 million in dead cap hits in 2023 due to the terminated contracts of William Jackson III, Landon Collins and McCain.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire