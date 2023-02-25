What does the Commanders’ running back position look like ahead of free agency and the NFL draft?

When the Washington Commanders selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, they had big plans for him and Antonio Gibson.

Things got off to an unfortunate start as Robinson was shot twice in the leg in late August. Miraculously, Robinson missed only four games and returned for Washington’s Week 5 game against the Titans. It didn’t take long for Robinson to get going and become an integral part of Washington’s midseason offensive success.

As for Gibson, it was a strange year for the third-year back. The Commanders wanted to utilize Gibson more in a pass-catching role and relieve Robinson. When he was healthy, he thrived in this role at times.

Another big part of Washington’s backfield was pass-catching extraordinaire J.D. McKissic. The Bills wanted McKissic last offseason, but at the last minute, he reneged and chose to remain with the Commanders. Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely with a neck injury, and there is some concern about his future.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently reviewed every team’s running back situation and said the following regarding the Commanders:

Top RBs under contract for 2023: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson,Jonathan Williams Robinson was one of the best stories of the 2022 season, overcoming multiple gunshot wounds not only to return but lead the Commanders in rushing. Ron Rivera clearly loves the RB’s bruising style and ability to keep the offense in manageable down-and-distance situations. Gibson had a roller-coaster season, bouncing from doghouse to starter to backup, then ending the season on IR. If he can cut down the fumbles, Gibson pairs well as a change-of-pace back alongside Robinson. McKissic missed most of the season due to injury but provides pass-catching prowess. If all three are healthy, new OC Eric Bieniemy has pieces to work with out of the backfield.

Patra is correct; this is a strong group if all three are healthy. However, with valid concern regarding McKissic, Washington re-signed Jonathan Williams. Williams has delivered in his limited opportunities. The same can be said for Jaret Patterson. However, don’t be surprised if the Commanders add another back in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tyjae Spears of Tulane would be an excellent mid-round addition if he makes it that far in the NFL draft. Spears is the type of versatile back Washington loves and could provide insurance if Gibson departs after the 2023 season.

It’s important to note that new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a former NFL running back and pays specific attention to his old position.

