How does the Commanders LB unit compare to the rest of the NFL?

If you ask Washington Commanders fans to name one unit that needs an upgrade in every offseason since 2020, linebacker would likely be at the top of the list.

Washington’s lack of investment at the linebacker position outside of 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis is somewhat curious, considering head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were standout NFL linebackers.

Davis was supposed to be Washington’s long-term answer at Mike linebacker, but he struggled at the position during his rookie season. Davis did take a step forward in 2022 when he moved outside. Still, the Commanders are waiting for Davis to take the next big step in his career.

The most consistent force at linebacker over the last four seasons was Cole Holcomb. He departed this offseason and will be replaced by former Seattle Seahawk Cody Barton. However, Khaleke Hudson, a fifth-round pick in 2020, is a player to watch. Hudson had an excellent performance in the Week 18 win over Dallas, and coaches have raved about him this offseason.

The Commanders only start two traditional linebackers, often employing either five defensive backs or an extra hybrid player known as the Buffalo nickel in Del Rio’s defense. That’s part of the reason Washington hasn’t spent big money at linebacker over the years, choosing instead to invest in the defensive line.

So, how are Washington’s linebackers ranked across the NFL? The first reaction from fans would be “last.” However, Pro Football Focus disagrees, ranking the Commanders’ linebackers No. 25.

The Commanders are another team waiting for a former first-round pick to break out. Jamin Davis struggled during his rookie season in 2021 but trended upward to a 62.9 overall grade last season. He improved as the year progressed and could be an X-factor for a potentially excellent defense.

Ex-Seahawk Cody Barton will likely accompany Davis in a starting role. Barton is serviceable at times but has graded in the mid-to-high 50s in all four seasons of his career.

Otherwise, holdovers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo remain on hand. They are of similar quality to Barton and are better served in a backup role. This unit’s success will almost solely depend on Davis’ progress.

PFF is right about Davis. This unit could be ranked higher depending on Davis’ progress. Hudson will be the player to watch in training camp.

