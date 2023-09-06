How does Colorado’s unexpected emergence change the season for USC?

We are asking our Pac-12 experts questions about the first week of the college football season and what it means for the road ahead. There is a lot to discuss in the Pac-12 Conference, a league which could be very special in the coming months. There are no guarantees, but the potential is there for the Pac-12 to do extremely well on a lot of levels.

We asked our expert panel the following question: How does Colorado’s emergence change the Pac-12 season for USC?

Colorado and Oregon analysts joined our team at Trojans Wire. Get insights from a range of different voices on the big topics of the week in Pac-12 football:

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

“For the Trojans, it makes a difference especially with them going to Boulder to face the Buffs. If the Trojans get the win on the road, and if Colorado continues ti play well, that’s a resume-building win when it comes to the time for the Selection Committee to make some choices. If they lose, and the Buffs play well, it won’t hurt them much, either. But, just like the Oregon question, the top three Pac-12 teams should remain the same.”

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

“I will say the same thing about USC as I did about Oregon. There is no question in my mind that the Trojans will be able to take care of business against Colorado. It’s been a week! They played great against a team that we don’t know is even very good! Let’s all take a collective breath, wait for a bigger sample size, and then assess. Is Colorado fun? Absolutely. Are they now supposed to be considered the best team in the Pac-12? Absolutely not. (I’m looking at you, Zemek.)”

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

“Most of the dynamics which apply to Oregon also apply to USC, but the difference between the Ducks’ situation and the Trojans’ situation is that USC is going on the road to Boulder, which is going to be a madhouse when the Trojans visit. There will be so much attention paid to the duel between Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders that the game will take on a circus atmosphere. If the Trojans’ defense isn’t ready for the bright lights, the game could spiral if the offense is anything less than perfect. There’s even more danger for USC than Oregon, now that Colorado appears to be legitimately formidable.”

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

“I wasn’t overly impressed with Sanders. He made some plays and got his team the victory, but he missed a lot of throws and I thought he was more mobile. TCU isn’t exactly known for it’s defense, but neither is USC. First one to 50 wins? The Trojans are used to a circus atmosphere, so they should be able to handle themselves okay.”

