Does Colorado play today? College football schedule for Buffaloes' next game after Week 8 bye

For all Colorado’s ups and downs during its 2023 season, one thing that has remained constant is the interest the Buffaloes have generated.

In their first year under coach Deion Sanders, who arrived in Boulder, Colorado after a three-year stint as Jackson State’s coach, the Buffaloes have experienced the euphoric highs and the painful lows that the sport can provide.

Less than one full year after finishing 1-11 (and with all but one of its losses coming by at least 23 points), Colorado won its first three games and became perhaps the dominant story in the sport. The magnetic and charismatic Pro Football Hall of Famer suddenly led what appeared to be a long-dormant program back to national relevance.

Since then, however, the Buffaloes have gone just 1-3, a stretch capped off by a 46-43 double-overtime loss against a previously 1-4 Stanford team they led 29-0 at halftime. The recovery from such a devastating setback will begin with some much-needed time off in Week 8.

Here's everything you need to know about Colorado’s remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does Colorado play today?

The Buffaloes do not play in Week 8, which serves as their designated bye week.

While the time off could serve as a reset for a fading team, Sanders isn’t thrilled about the timing of the bye.

“When you’re playing like you’re playing, you don’t want a bye week,” he said after the loss to Stanford. “You want to work it out. You want to make it happen. I wish we could play again next week, I really do.”

Colorado will return to the field with a game at No. 25 UCLA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, Oct. 28. Of the Buffaloes’ final five regular-season games, three come against teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll: No. 13 Oregon State, No. 14 Utah and the Bruins. Its other two opponents, Washington State and Arizona, are among the six teams ranked just outside of the top 25.

After facing off against UCLA, the Buffaloes will have back-to-back home games against Oregon State (6-1, 3-1) and Arizona (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, respectively.

Colorado 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Colorado 45, No. 16 TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 11 Oregon 42, Colorado 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 6 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 Colorado 27, Arizona State 24* Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 25 UCLA* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 13 Oregon State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona* Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 14 Utah* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

College football schedule Week 8

Here is the full Pac-12 schedule for Week 8 of the 2023 college football season:

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV Washington State at No. 11 Oregon Eugene, Ore. 2:30 p.m. ABC No. 14 Utah at No. 16 USC Los Angeles 7 p.m. Fox Arizona State at No. 5 Washington Seattle, Washington 9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 No. 25 UCLA at Stanford Palo Alto, California 9:30 p.m. ESPN

