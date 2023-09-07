What does Colorado’s improvement mean for Oregon, not just USC?

Here’s what our friends at Ducks Wire said about Colorado in their Pac-12 football power rankings after Week 1:

“Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were the most prominent storing of the 2023 college football offseason. Since going to Boulder, Coach Prime overturned almost the entirety of his roster, bringing in transfers and sending players packing, and claiming that he was going to turn around a program that went 1-11 a year ago.

“Maybe we should have listened.”

In light of Colorado’s rise in the Pac-12 pecking order, that September 23 game between Oregon and CU — one week before USC plays Colorado on September 30 — feels different.

We asked our panel of Pac-12 experts, “How does Colorado’s emergence change the Pac-12 season for Oregon?”

Here’s the collection of answers:

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

“I feel like a curmudgeon answering all of these questions. I don’t think it changes anything at all for the Ducks. The Buffs are little more of a threat than they were two weeks ago. If anything, the Ducks will now spend more time preparing for them than they previously had with all of the hype. I have no worries that Colorado is going to come into Autzen and beat the Ducks in Week 4.”

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

“The Ducks have to play a September game which, before the season, seemed like a cakewalk but now might become a much bigger test. That’s a potential headache for Oregon, but it could also be a ‘grow up quickly’ moment which gets the Ducks fully prepared for that October 14 game at Washington. It’s not the worst thing in the world for the Ducks, but it does involve an extra element of danger.”

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

“It doesn’t change much for Oregon, if we’re being honest. The top three programs in the Pac-12 were Washington, Oregon, and USC, and at the end of the year, it will still be those three, barring some unforeseen circumstances. Those are three top-10 teams. “

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

“I don’t think Colorado has emerged yet after one win. All Oregon can control is who they play this week. But it would be nice to see Colorado not be an automatic win for the Ducks’ rivals such as Washington, USC and Utah, that’s for sure.”

