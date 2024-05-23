Does college softball have a pitch clock? NCAA Tournament, WCWS action clock, explained

One of the longest-standing drawbacks for sports fans in attending any sporting event is how long games are — especially in sports such as baseball.

However, that argument doesn't take the same angle when comparing softball to baseball, as games in the former sport not only are shorter by two innings, but also tend to have a quicker pace of play. (Even college softball's mercy rule needs two fewer runs to be enacted).

Like baseball, however, college softball has made efforts over the last few seasons to speed up the game by implementing time limits between innings, pitches and as it pertains to hitters in the batter's box. Eagle-eyed fans may have seen action clocks during the regional round of play to open the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament, including at Oklahoma's Love's Field and Georgia's Jack Turner Stadium:

Here's what you need to know about the pitch clock in softball leading into the super regional round of the NCAA Softball Tournament and the Women's College World Series:

Does college softball have a pitch clock?

Yes, college softball implements a pitch clock. The NCAA introduced several changes to the rule ahead of the 2024 athletic season, which also saw a reduction of time in between pitches in the circle.

College softball pitch clock limit

Pitch clock: 20 seconds

Similarly to baseball, the pitch clock in college softball was reduced heading into the 2024 season. Previously set at 25 seconds between pitches, pitchers now have 20 seconds to begin their delivery toward the plate after receiving the ball from her catcher.

Per Rule 10.18 — "Time Allowed Between Pitches" — of the NCAA Rulebook.

"The pitcher has 20 seconds from the time they receive the ball from the catcher to separate their hands and deliver the pitch. The catcher must be in the catcher's box and the batter in the batter's box within 10 seconds after the pitcher receives the ball in preparation to pitch or after the umpire calls, 'Play ball.'"

If a pitcher does not deliver a pitch within these 20 seconds, a ball is awarded to the batter in the count. If the batter is not ready, they will be assessed a strike. The rule does note, however, that pitchers may not intentionally commit a violation of the rule to add a fourth ball to the count in an attempt to walk the batter. If the umpire deems a violation to have occurred, all base runners will advance one base. A second violation will result in an ejection.

What is an action clock in college softball?

One of the more notable rule changes ahead of the 2024 college softball season was the use of a visible action clock. Per Rule 2.34 of the NCAA rule book, "A visible action clock may be used to assist in enforcing all timing rules."

Relevant rules include:

Rule 6.7.1: For all games (media or non-media), teams are allowed a maximum of 90 seconds between half innings and at the start of the game for warmups. The time between half innings begins when the last defensive player crosses the foul line.

Rule 10.18: The pitcher has 20 seconds from the time they receive the ball from the catcher to separate their hands and deliver the pitch. The catcher must be in the catcher's box and the batter in the batter's box within 10 seconds after the pitcher receives the ball in preparation to pitch or after the umpire calls, "Play ball."

Rule 11.2.1: The batter must be within the batter’s box and the catcher within- the catcher’s box within 10 seconds after the pitcher receives the ball in preparation to pitch or after the umpire calls, “Play ball.”

As for where the pitch clock is visible on the field, that is a game-by-game decision as teams own the right to have the clock visible on the field (either on the scoreboard, backstop, etc.) or not. If teams decide to not make the pitch clock visible, then the umpire becomes in charge of keeping track of time.

However, there are five circumstances where the time should be halted and stopped that won't result in a pitch clock violation. These include the following:

The pitcher separates their hands which begins the motion to deliver the pitch

With runners on base, the pitcher calls time and steps off the pitcher’s plate

The catcher leaves the catcher’s box to give defensive signals or to confer with the pitcher from a distance (in which case the time shall stop, reset, and start again after the catcher returns to the catcher’s box)

The batter calls “time”

The umpire calls “time” for any legitimate reason

