When does college football start? Here's the schedule for Week 0 games and how to watch

Notre Dame quarterback Ron Powlus delivers a pass vs. Navy at Crooke Park in Dublin, Ireland in November 1996. The Irish will play Navy for a third time in Dublin, Ireland Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (South Bend Tribune File Photo)

Ready for some college football?

You don't have to wait long for games to kick off.

The 2023 college football season begins Saturday. Aug. 26, with a handful of "Week 0" games.

The first game of the season? Navy takes on Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m. MST time on NBC in a game being played in Dublin, Ireland.

Top-10 team USC, considered the favorite in the Pac-12 this season, opens the season hosting San Jose State at 5 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Network.

Several other games could be worth keeping an eye on, including Ohio at San Diego State (4 p.m. MST, FS1) and Hawaii at Vanderbilt (4 p.m. MST time, SEC Network).

It's hardly a full slate of games, but it just might whet your appetite before Week 1 begins next week.

Among the games to look forward to that week?

Utah vs. Florida, TCU vs. Colorado, Washington vs. Boise State, South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Penn State vs. West Virginia, Florida State vs. LSU and Duke vs. Clemson.

College football Week 0 schedule, TV information for Saturday, Aug. 26 games (all times MST):

Navy vs. Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC

UTEP at Jacksonville State, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UMass at New Mexico State, 4 p.m., ESPN

Ohio at San Diego State, 4 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

San Jose State at USC, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

