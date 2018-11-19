Does Colin Kaepernick deserve another chance in the NFL? Adrian Peterson weighs in originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson made crystal clear that he believes former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance to play in the NFL.

"Without a doubt," Peterson said on Monday.

The Kaepernick question all of a sudden has relevance in Washington, and not because of the quarterback's political activism. When Redskins QB Alex Smith Smith broke his leg in a loss to the Texans on Sunday, the team turned to backup Colt McCoy, and there isn't another quarterback on the roster.

On Monday, Washington brought in a host of veteran free agent passers for tryouts, but not Kaepernick.

#Redskins QB workouts are done. TJ Yates, Kellen Clemens, EJ Manuel, Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez now in locker room getting cleaned up. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 19, 2018

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season, when he got benched in favor of Blaine Gabbert despite having 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 12 games that season. After that, Kaepernick's political activism became a national focal point as he began a movement with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and he hasn't played in a regular season game since.

Peterson wasn't the only one to support Kaepernick. Veteran third down back Chris Thompson agreed.

Chris Thompson on Colin Kaepernick, "He deserves a chance. He made it to a Super Bowl." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 19, 2018

Story Continues

PFT reported Sunday night that despite the QB vacancy the Redskins would not be calling Kaepernick. And considering that the team already held workouts with a number of available passers, it seems like that report will hold.

It's also worthwhile to point out that while both Peterson and Thompson said Kaepernick deserves another shot at an NFL tryout, neither said specifically the Redskins should be making that overture.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS