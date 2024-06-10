Does Clark have a responsibility to the WNBA?

- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA Basketball. She might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team. Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy'. Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league. New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years. Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
Does Clark have a responsibility to the WNBA?
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman debate over Caitlin Clark's platform as a rookie superstar in the WNBA, and discuss the way she uses her voice and status on bigger picture issues.