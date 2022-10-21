What does Christian McCaffrey trade mean for 49ers in NFC? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down running back Christian McCaffrey's trade to the San Francisco 49ers.
Christian McCaffrey is under contract through the 2025 season, and Kyle Shanahan plans to have him around for the long term.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be joining the offense. Shanahan said that [more]
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey for a collection of draft picks.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice on Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin.