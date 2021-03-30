What does Chiefs’ signing of free agent DT Jarran Reed mean for Chris Jones?

Charles Goldman
·4 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed.

The move was a bit of a surprise during what has been a relatively quiet free agency period for the Chiefs. Defensive tackle wasn’t seen as a big need given that the team already has an All-Pro at the spot in Chris Jones. At the same time, this is the type of move that could allow the team some flexibility. After all, you can never have too many good players at any given position, but especially in the trenches.

So what does Reed’s signing indicate, specifically for the Chiefs’ top defensive tackle on the roster? Well, Jones is already saying that it has the potential to be, “something special.” Let’s discuss what exactly it means for Jones during the 2021 NFL season.

No, Jones isn't being traded.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A very concerned Chiefs fans rushed to our social media DM's after the news of Reed's signing came out on Sunday evening. Chris Jones' 2020 contract extension left the flexibility to allow for a future trade. Recalling that detail concerned this reader and they thought that the signing of Reed might signal that Jones was on his way out. I can happily report that isn't the case and the reasoning behind it is pretty simple. When the Chiefs restructured Jones' contract to create cap space this offseason, they basically made him untradeable this year and next. Trading Jones would cost Kansas City a whopping $21 million in dead money over the next two seasons and save them less than $1.5 million.

More defensive end snaps incoming?

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Speaking of Jones' extension, when it was signed, Andy Reid made an interesting comment. “He’s done everything that he’s needed to do to become a top defensive tackle in the National Football League," Reid said. "He probably could be the same thing at defensive end on the outside as he is on the inside.” At first, it felt like Reid was just complimenting his newly-signing player, but he tipped his hand a bit here. Over the past several seasons the Kansas City Chiefs have used Chris Jones more frequently at the defensive end position. It started in Week 9 of the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings when they needed him to play there due to injuries. They continued to utilize him at that spot into the playoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 176 snaps at the right and left defensive end spot in 2019. In 2020, the team actually increased his workload there with 221 total snaps aligned at either defensive end position per PFF. Adding a player like Reed to the mix should allow for the team to continue to utilize Jones off the edge a bit more frequently. The idea here is simple, on first and second down you keep the big run-stuffing bodies up-and-down the line. On third-down you have both Reed and Jones inside causing havoc, with guys like Frank Clark and Taco Charlton pinning their ears back on the edges.

A little more help against double teams

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Tom Brady was only pressured four times during Super Bowl LV. Part of that was due to the fact that Chris Jones was getting mauled by multiple offensive linemen, on every single snap. When that happens, other guys are going to get left on an island and they need to be able to win their 1-on-1 matchups. Well, needless to say, that didn't happen in the Super Bowl. When Jones gets doubled, Reed is someone who has proven to be able to win those 1-on-1 matchups. He also has proven chemistry with Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark from their time together on the Seahawks. That's going to make all the difference in the world when teams try to scheme up an offensive gameplan against Kansas City in 2021.

Rest and relaxation for 95

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has played 3,363 defensive snaps during the course of his career. So far he hasn't begun to wear down, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. Last season, Jones played his second-highest career snaps total with 852. It was just two snaps away from his career-high of 854 snaps, set back in 2018. If the Chiefs keep riding Jones the way they have been in recent years, at some point he's going to run into a wall. Luckily, the signing of Reed is going to afford Jones some plays off when he needs them. The rotation for 2021 was already looking suitable with the likes of Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders. Reed adds an element that they were lacking and they'll be better for it.

