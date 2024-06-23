How does a championship change the perception of the Boston Celtics?

How does the Boston Celtics finally winning Banner 18 impact the overall perception of their twin stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the team? How has Luka Doncic’s overall ranking changed in the eyes of the league after he and the Mavs crumbled against Boston on the league’s biggest stage?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on a recent episode of their show. Plus, they get into the best NBA duos around the league who are NOT the Jays, do some looking ahead to next year, touch on Joe Mazzulla’s divisive ideologies, and much more.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

