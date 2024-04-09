How does this Celtics squad stack up against other historic Boston teams?

Few teams in the NBA are in the same class of ball clubs in terms of their institutional knowledge spread throughout the organization and the media covers them of what it takes to win an NBA title as the Boston Celtics are.

But given the Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most banners hung, and Boston trails only the Lakers in overall trips to the NBA finals in the history of the league. So to get a bead on what sort of team this iteration of the Celtics is compared to historical Boston champion squads, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with longtime Celtics beat writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy to talk it over.

We also get into the field as it stands and who we think might give Boston the most trouble in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and even touch on the NCAA Tournament a bit.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about this Celtics squad’s place in history, and what it means for winning Banner 18.

