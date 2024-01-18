How does CBS Sports grade Brian Kelly after two years at the helm in Baton Rouge?

LSU’s move to poach Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, where he had spent more than a decade prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, sent shockwaves through the college football world two years ago.

It was one of several moves in that coaching carousel that shook up the landscape of the sport, but now that we’ve had two seasons to evaluate Kelly, was that a good move?

CBS Sports recently released its grades for second-year coaches, and after leading the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win campaigns and an SEC West title in Year 1, it gave Kelly a solid B+ grade after two years.

Kelly put together his second 10-win season in as many tries at LSU. This season, he added a Heisman Trophy-winning QB to his resume. He’s fallen short of the ultimate goal of winning a national title, but the Tigers would’ve made the College Football Playoff in a 12-team field in both of Kelly’s seasons. That will be the goal for 2024 as the format expands.

The 12-team playoff will certainly open up some opportunities for Kelly’s season as he looks to take things to another level in 2024.

