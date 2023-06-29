What does CB Ahkello Witherspoon bring to the Rams?

The chances of the Los Angeles Rams bringing in an experienced cornerback before training camp was pretty high and they’ve officially inked a deal with a veteran. After spending the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ahkello Witherspoon is signing with the Rams.

Before signing Witherspoon, the Rams’ depth chart at cornerback featured Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick, Shaun Jolly, and rookie Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson at the top. Durant is the team’s most productive cornerback and he’s only entering his second year in the NFL.

During his two-year stint with the Steelers, Witherspoon logged 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions in 13 games (seven starts). Witherspoon spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, so the Rams are plenty aware of what he brings to the field.

What stands out with Witherspoon compared to the other cornerbacks on the Rams is his size. With a listed height of 6-foot-2, Witherspoon immediately becomes the tallest cornerback on the roster entering training camp, tied with Rochell.

The former third-round pick also becomes the most experienced cornerback on the Rams. Witherspoon is currently the only cornerback on the Rams to play in the NFL for more than two years.

Injuries have limited Witherspoon throughout his career as he’s missed 21 games in just the last two seasons. The 28-year-old defensive back has also fallen short of starting in more than four games in a season since 2019 with the 49ers.

Given the lack of in-game reps the Rams had at the cornerback position, it made sense for them to bring someone in that has exposure to playing in the league. While Witherspoon isn’t a Pro Bowler or All-Pro-level player, he gives the Rams things they were desperate for in the secondary: experience and size.

