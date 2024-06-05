Who does Carter Lowe want in Ohio State 2025 class? Recap of first OSU recruiting camp

Carter Lowe did not need to be recruited to come to Ohio State’s first recruiting camp of the summer.

The 2025 Toledo offensive lineman is committed to the Buckeyes and was in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Wednesday “to get comfortable around my coaches” before his arrival as an early enrollee in January.

But Lowe also had recruiting on his mind.

While his day was cut short after he suffered a minor hamstring injury running the 40-yard dash, Lowe was still in the ears of linemen like Massillon three-star Nolan Davenport and Westerville three-star and Louisville commit Jake Cook, who each have yet to earn an Ohio State offer.

“Who would not want to be a part of this class?” Lowe said. “We got a lot of guys coming, really good competition in practice all the time. I’ve been to a lot of practices. They practice hard and against the best guys in the country right here. If you want to get better as a person and as a player and be around the best guys, why would you not pick Ohio State?”

Lowe is the only offensive lineman currently committed to Ohio State’s 2025 class. But after four-star running back Bo Jackson committed to the Buckeyes Tuesday, Lowe feels Ohio State has momentum on its side.

“That was one,” Lowe said. “But we got a lot more coming, that’s for sure.”

Lowe and Ohio State have their sights set high.

Lowe said he’s talked with five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. – Ohio State’s top offensive line target in 2025 – and called him a “really, really good fit for Ohio State. Lowe and Sanders will take part in the same official visit weekend June 21-23.

But Lowe also had high praise for three-star guard Jayvon McFadden, who will reportedly be at Ohio State for an official visit starting Friday.

“My boy, that’s my guy,” Lowe said. “He loves ball, just like me. You know, I’m somewhat new to the game, but he has a lot of knowledge. He loves the game. So it would be crazy and really, really fun to play next to him. So I talk to him a lot. Hopefully he can become a Buckeye too.

Here are two other takeaways from Ohio State’s first recruiting camp of the summer.

2026 LB Anthony Davis returns to Ohio State after offer

2026 four-star linebacker Anthony Davis was one of the only prospects Wednesday that took the field with an Ohio State offer in tow.

Davis, the No. 226 player and No. 19 linebacker in 2026 per 247Sports’ composite rankings, earned an OSU offer in April after visiting for the spring game. Davis, a Loganville, Georgia, native was back to work with James Laurinaitis, someone he was impressed by.

“Coach Laurinaitis, he’s a great coach because he did it before and stuff like that,” Davis said. “I like how hands-on he is. Before he showed the drill, he did it.”

Davis said he talks to Laurinaitis “almost every week” along with schools such as Auburn, Texas, Oregon and Southern California.

But Ohio State, Davis said, is near the top of the list, and he is planning to visit for a game in the fall.

Ohio State extended multiple offers after Wednesday’s camp: 2026 Mississippi five-star safety Bralan Womack, 2026 Toledo four-star cornerback Victor Singleton, 2026 Georgia tight end Jude Cascone, 2026 Indiana three-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford, 2026 Pennsylvania cornerback Larry Moon III, 2026 Avon four-star defensive back Jakob Weatherspoon and 2027 Dayton wide receiver Jamier Brown.

2025 CB Dawayne Galloway gets Ohio State's attention

May 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; College football coaches from across the country watch Marion-Franklin sophomore wide receiver Dawayne Galloway (85) take part in a catching drill during the Columbus City League Prospect Showcase organized by Darren Jr. Recruiting Service at Marion-Franklin High School.

2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway is still working to earn an Ohio State offer.

The Columbus native is listed as the No. 122 player, the No. 13 cornerback and the No. 6 Ohio native in the 2025 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and already has offers from programs such as Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Galloway said he wanted to show how much he’s improved since his last visit to Ohio State in October.

“I just came out to perform, show what I can do for real,” Galloway said. “That’s it.”

After showing off his physicality and coverage in one-on-one drills, Galloway was approached by Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton immediately after the end of camp. Galloway said his relationship has been building with the Buckeyes since September.

Ohio State has two cornerbacks in the 2025 class in Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord, and have their attention on Ohio State legacy and Texas five-star Dorian Brew. But Galloway said he looks up to Jermaine Mathews Jr.: an Ohio cornerback who earned an offer from the Buckeyes the summer before his senior year, and later led to a commitment.

“I am impressed with Ohio State,” Galloway said. “I’m impressed with how they develop DBs with Bryce West, Aaron Scott, they got Jermaine Mathews. I really like how they develop those guys.”

