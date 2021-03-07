How does a Cardinals’ mock draft simulation play out taking a tackle in Round 1?

It is the time of year when we play out mock draft simulations for the Arizona Cardinals each week. Last week, we played out taking a cornerback in the first round, which is a very real possibility.

But what if the Cardinals go with an offensive lineman in Round 1?

This is the scenario I played out in a new seven-round mock draft simulation. The Cardinals get two cornerbacks later but probably won’t be able to be counted on to play in Year 1.

Here is how it plays out.





Round 1: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It would be the first offensive lineman the Cardinals have taken in the first round since D.J. Humphries. He could play right tackle or work his way into the lineup with a veteran starting the year. He could also project to be a starting left tackle after 2022 if the Cardinals are willing to let D.J. Humphries leave in free agency.

Round 2: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Williams could be the top back in the draft, according to Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar. He is big and powerful and breaks tackles. He is a great complement to Chase Edmonds.

Round 3: Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

He has the frame to play in the NFL and projects to playing the boundary only. This isn't a bad pickup, but it is believed the talent after the top three in the draft is a significant dropoff. Adebo could be a very reliable player but not dynamic.

Round 5: Northern Iowa EDGE Elerson Smith

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is long and built to play a 3-4 outside linebacker. He needs to get stronger but potentially could contribute as a sometimes pass rusher and being part of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's all-linebacker package.

Round 7: Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals get a small-school stud who can develop into a nice player or at least give special teams upside. Some see him as potentially a safety. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Story continues

Previous shows:

and

1

1