How does the Cardinals’ defense stack up against the Seahawks’ offense?

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are featured in the NFL’s Week 11 Thursday night game. They are two of the best teams in the NFC and are tied atop the NFC West at 6-3.

We already had look at how Arizona’s offense matches up statistically against Seattle’s defense.

Now let’s look at the Arizona defense and how it matches up against the Seahawks’ offense.





Yards

Seattle is ranked third in the league in yards per game, gaining an average of 405.9 per game. Arizona allows 370 yards per game, ranked 18th in the league.

Scoring

Seattle is the highest-scoring team in the NFL. They score 32.2 points per game, half a point better than the Kansas City Chief, who are next. The Cardinals have a top-10 defense in terms of points allowed. They are ninth in the league, having allowed 23.3 points per game. However, their opponents have scored 30 or more in each of their last three games.

Run game

Seattle averages 116.4 rushing yards per game (13th in the league). They only have nine rushing touchdowns this season so far. But they are sixth in the league in their per-carry average, gaining 4.9 yards per attempt. The Cardinals are 17th in run defense, allowing 120.2 yards per contest. They have given up the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league with five. Opponents average 4.5 yards per attempt against the Cardinals.

Passing game

Seattle has the league's third-most prolific passing attack, averaging 289.4 yards per game. They lead the league with 28 touchdown passes and are No. 2 in yards per passing attempt at 8.4 yards. With 10 interceptions, only six teams have thrown more this season and they have allowed 30 sacks, the fourth-highest total in the league. The Cardinals are 20th against the pass, with opponents averaging 249.8 yards per game. However, they are tied for seventh in yards allowed per attempt at 6.9. They have picked off eight passes this season, but seven in their last four games. They have allowed 17 touchdown passes.

Story continues

Third down

Seattle has struggled in one area offensively and that is on third down. They rank 26th in third-down offense, converting on only 39% of their third downs. The Cardinals are ninth in third-down defense. Opponents convert on 38.9% of their third downs. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and