Does Cam Robinson have the hottest seat for the Jags?

Many expected Jacksonville to move on from offensive tackle Cam Robinson, whose rookie contract expired after 2020, this offseason. With free agents available like veteran Trent Williams, as well as potential trade options like Orlando Brown, it seemed the Jaguars were primed to head in a different direction.

But none of those options panned out, and the team found itself in a difficult position when it came to protecting the blindside of first-overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Ultimately, the Jags decided to franchise tag Robinson, guaranteeing that he’ll be on the roster at least through the 2021 season.

But with that being said, his future with the team is far from secure, and there’s a good chance this year will be his final one in Jacksonville. According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, he’s on the hottest seat of any Jaguars player.

Surprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson. A franchise tag brings expectations. However, Robinson hasn’t played like a top-shelf blindside protector at any point in his career. “We realized that he has a great future. His ceiling is very high,” head coach Urban Meyer told reporters. “… We feel that the way this free agency is moving, is that left tackle position—as always, but even more now this year, from hearing from the guys who have been in the NFL—this is a tough year for that left tackle position.” Meyer conceded that the team probably wouldn’t be in a position to upgrade. Basically, the Jaguars settled and overpaid for a marginal player with significant upside. Unless Robinson seriously outperforms what he’s done earlier in this career, there’s very little chance he’ll live up to this year’s $13.8 million cap hit and get a similar deal next offseason.

It’s hard to argue with Sobleski that Jacksonville overpaid from a pure value perspective, especially given Robinson’s shaky injury history. But at the same time, if it had let Robinson walk in free agency, the team would have almost certainly downgraded at the position.

However, his eventual replacement may already be on the roster. The Jaguars selected Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little with the 45th pick in the second round, a player many considered a first-round talent before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2019 and opting out of the 2020 season.

Little likely won’t be ready for significant playing time this year, but it seems as though he was selected to eventually take over for Robinson, potentially next season.

There’s a lot of pressure on Robinson in 2021 to earn his nearly $14 million payday. If he’s going to do that, it will take the best season of his career, by far.