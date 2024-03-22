When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa in the 2024 Women's March Madness tournament

The 2024 Women's March Madness tournament continues this weekend and all eyes are on Caitlin Clark and the No.1 Iowa Hawkeyes, who play in the first round on Saturday, March 23 against Holy Cross at 3:00 PM ET.

The 22-year-old shooting guard has had a monumental season of milestones. In Iowa's match up against Michigan on February 15, Clark broke the NCAA Division I women's all-time scoring record of 3,527 points, passing Kelsey Plum. She scored a career-high 49 points in the win and set a new Iowa women’s single-game record. Just 13 days later, Clark broke Lynette Woodard‘s all-time women’s college basketball scoring record of 3,649 points when the Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota on Feb. 28.

Then, in a storybook ending to Iowa's regular season, Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, breaking ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I record—a record that had stood for 54 years—on Iowa's Senior Day victory on March 3 against Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark's name will forever be legendary not just at the Univeristy of Iowa but in all of college basketball. As she enters the last tournament of her collegiate career, the only thing missing from her resume is a national championship.

See below to find out how to watch Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play in the 2024 Women's March Madness tournament.

When does Caitlin Clark play again?

Caitlin Clark and the No.1 Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 16 Holy Cross Crusaders this Saturday, March 23 at 3:00 PM ET. Click here to find out which women's march madness games are on each day.

What channel is the Iowa vs Holy Cross game on?

The game will be on ABC.

How to watch Iowa vs Holy Cross:

When: Saturday, March 23

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Time: 3:00 PM

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo and ESPN+

What records did Caitlin Clark break this season?

Below are just a few of Clark's milestones this season. Click here for more.



In Iowa’s Feb. 11th game vs. Nebraska, Clark recorded her 1,000th career assist, becoming just the sixth player in NCAA women’s basketball to reach that mark.

In Iowa’s Feb. 15th game vs. Michigan, Clark broke the NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record, finishing the game with 3,569 career points.

In Iowa’s Feb. 28th matchup vs. Minnesota, Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s all-time women’s college basketball scoring record.

In the Hawkeyes’ regular season finale, on her Senior Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Clark scored 18 first-half points, closing with two technical foul free throws just before the buzzer to tie and then overtake Maravich for the No. 1 spot on the NCAA’s all-time scoring record.

