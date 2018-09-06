Does Brandon Phillips fit into Red Sox playoff picture?

Brandon Phillips made quite the first impression with the Red Sox when he hit the game-winning homer Wednesday vs the Braves, but how does the veteran infielder fit into Boston's playoff plans?

Brandon Phillips' charmed season debut and a monster swing in the ninth inning on Wednesday afternoon made for a first impression that could echo all month long.

Mojo isn't lacking. The only current intrigue for the Sox - beyond their joyous march to what seems inevitable, a third straight American League East title - is buried at the back of the roster, both on the bench and in the bullpen. In the final spots on their presumed American League Division Series roster.

The Sox are already at 97 wins, their total in the regular season the last time they won the World Series, in 2013. Manager Alex Cora told reporters in Atlanta before Wednesday morning's incredible comeback win, 9-8 over the Braves, that he's not interested in the franchise record for victories (105). It's all about October, then, and figuring out the best roster.

The Sox took 11 pitchers into the ALDS in both of the last two seasons. Phillips, who spent the whole season in Triple-A, represents a new wrinkle. Without him, and assuming health, here's how the Sox' position player roster presumably would shake out (in no particular order).

CATCHERS

1. Sandy Leon

2. Christian Vazquez

3. Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS

4. Xander Bogaerts

5. Rafael Devers

6. Brock Holt

7. Steve Pearce

8. Ian Kinsler

9. Mitch Moreland

10. Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS

11. Andrew Benintendi

12. Jackie Bradley Jr.

13. Mookie Betts

14. J.D. Martinez

On the bubble, then, may be Phillips. (Dustin Pedroia technically hasn't been ruled out, but it's difficult to see him contributing unless other health situations pile up that force the Sox to look his way.)

The 37-year-old Phillips IS eligible to play on the Red Sox postseason roster, no matter what you may have heard elsewhere. One game won't land him there, but if he receives continued chances and continues to succeed, the debate will likely center on his candidacy in comparison with how the Sox view their catcher and third-base situations.

To carry Phillips, presumably one of the catchers - Swihart or Vazquez - or one of the infielders - Devers, more likely than Nunez - would have to go.

Cora said in August that he views Swihart as his pinch-runner. Swihart probably has better pure speed at this point in his career, one scout said, with Phillips' experience likely giving him the nod in instincts - not that Swihart's are bad.

But when it comes to the playoffs, Swihart may be looked at more in those terms, rather than a catcher. Vazquez, recently back from the disabled list, seems to be in line for plenty of playing time. If Swihart's value in the eyes of the Sox is off the bench and not behind the plate, then he and Phillips may be in direct competition.

Devers figures to have a lot of playing time coming up too. Even in a platoon, he'll receive the majority of looks because he's the left-handed hitter, and most pitchers are righties.

Ultimately, Devers' power potential is hard to leave off a playoff roster, a playoff bench, even with his shaky defense.

Nunez is not a great defender at either second base or third base, and one scout who watched Nunez recently at third base - his more comfortable position - recently was surprised at how poor he looked. Yet he's been hitting well and it'd be hard to see the Sox passing on him, given how Cora has recently praised him and challenged Devers to play better.

If Devers and Nunez both make it, Phillips and Swihart are probably lined up for battle. If Devers continues to disappoint, then perhaps both Phillips and Swihart can make it over the young third baseman, particularly if the only value the Sox see in Devers is as a pinch-hitter because of his shaky defense.

One thing to note: if the Sox advance to the ALCS, they'd likely carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players, meaning someone - Phillips, whoever is the proverbial 25th (or 14th) man - would have to be trimmed from the bench.

