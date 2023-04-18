What does Bill Belichick look for in CBs and safeties? Devin McCourty explains

What does Belichick look for in CBs and safeties? McCourty explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The possibilities are virtually endless for the New England Patriots with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, though there are some positions they should prioritize over others.

Bill Belichick could look to use the pick to improve his secondary, primarily the cornerback position with Jalen Mills reportedly moving to safety. If he does target a corner or safety early in the draft, what type of player will he be looking for?

No one is more qualified to answer that question than longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who was drafted in the first round as a cornerback in 2010. He joined our Phil Perry on a brand new episode of the Next Pats Podcast to share some insight on the traits Belichick covets in the players in his secondary.

First up, the safeties.

"You need a guy that can tackle well in the open field. You're going to be in tough situations," McCourty said. "Not a must, but you would like a guy that can run a little bit and have above-average speed for a safety. A guy who can really go sideline to sideline. And then I think a guy who's a leader from a communication standpoint Anybody who has played safety in a New England Patriots/Bill Belichick defense knows he puts a lot on the safeties.

"He wants them to be able to get in and out of defenses, be able to change coverages, be able to tell the corners -- like, if the corner makes a mistake on a coverage, he doesn't even go to the corner. He's going straight to that safety. So whether you're a rookie or a veteran, I think you have to have that presence about you, that you want to be a leader, you want to learn. ...

"So I think a guy that has the traits to play maybe a little bit of slot corner type, good feet, can run. I would say if I was on the Patriots, that's what I would be looking for in the draft this year if I drafted a safety. A guy maybe between 190 to 205 (pounds) that can really run well. Good ball skills and shows an ability to possibly play in center field."

What about the cornerback position?

"Lateral quickness, speed. And again, with Bill, he wants corners that are willing tacklers," McCourty said. "You don't need to be the best tackler in the world. But I need to know that if this guy breaks out, you're going to put your face in there and you're going to hit him. And I've seen him address many of people about not doing that. ...

"I think they're going to want a guy that also shows that he can play with his eyes back to the quarterback, be a zone player, play in multiple defenses that allows the defense to be more creative in coverages. Whereas before, the J.C. Jacksons and Stephon Gilmores, can just get up here man to man with you, mirror you everywhere you go, which is hard to find, obviously. ...

"If I had to pick the top three things, lateral quickness, smarts along with technique and aggressiveness, and to be willing to tackle."

So, which safeties and corners in the draft fit the Patriots mold? Perry shares some names New England could target in the based off McCourty's description in the full episode of the Next Pats Podcast.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27.

