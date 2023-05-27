How does the Big 12 stack up in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ rankings?

The spring season can change perceptions or reinforce what many feel about a football team as they break before summer workouts.

The Oklahoma Sooners look like a team that should contend for the Big 12 title in 2023 but will have to prove that defensive improvement is on the way. They brought back a lot of talent from the 2022 season and infused a group of impactful transfers that should help a defense that allowed 30 points per game last year.

Given that they’re bringing back their quarterback, there are high hopes for the Sooners this season.

ESPN’s SP+ rating also feels pretty good about the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of the 2023 season. Based on their analytics, which takes into account returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history, the Sooners will be one of the teams to watch in the Big 12 title race.

Let’s take a look at where the Sooners and the rest of the Big 12 ranks in ESPN’s SP+ after spring ball.

Texas Longhorns

SP+ Ranking: 9 (no change)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 1 (no change)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 11

SP+ Defense Ranking: 16

The strength of schedule gets a boost with a road game against Alabama on the docket. But the Longhorns are returning 10 starters on offense and boast arguably the best group of tight ends and wide receivers in the country.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 13 (+1)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 2 (no change)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 6

SP+ Defense Ranking: 37

All the signs point to a defensive resurgence in 2023. How much better they’ll be is the question. If the Oklahoma Sooners are going to contend in the Big 12, it’s going to take a defense that ranks in the top 50.

TCU Horned Frogs

SP+ Ranking: 20 (-1)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 3 (no change)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 16

SP+ Defense Ranking: 41

It takes a team to do what the Horned Frogs did in 2022, but gone are the guys that were most instrumental in the College Football Playoff run. Does Sonny Dykes have more magic up his sleeve without Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, and Kendre Miller?

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler (19) celebrates with running back Deuce Vaughn (22) and tight end Ben Sinnott (34) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 23 (-1)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 4 (no change)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 27

SP+ Defense Ranking: 34

It feels like the defending Big 12 champions are getting slept on a little bit. Sure they loss Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, but there’s still plenty of talent headlined by Will Howard and one of the best offensive linemen in the country, Cooper Beebe.

Baylor Bears

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 32 (+6)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 5 (+2)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 30

SP+ Defense Ranking: 47

The Baylor Bears are the most difficult team to get a handle on. Blake Shapen returns as the Bears starting quarterback after an up-and-down season, but quarterback wasn’t the biggest issue. They need to return to the defensive prowess that helped them win the Big 12 title in 2021.

UCF Knights

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) scrambles away from Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 35 (+4)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 6 (+2)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 37

SP+ Defense Ranking: 36

With Guz Malzahn’s Power Five experience, the Knights seem like the team that will handle the transition to the Big 12 the best. With John Rhys Plumlee at the helm, the Knights have a dual-threat quarterback that could cause fits for Big 12 defenses.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws from the pocket during the second half of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 38 (-3)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 7 (-1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 18

SP+ Defense Ranking: 69

Texas Tech’s offense took off in 2022 with both Behren Morton and Tyler Shough under center. It was the big reason the Red Raiders were able to have the season they had in Joey McGuire’s first in Lubbock. Tech’s a dark horse Big 12 contender.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

SP+ Ranking: 39 (-15)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 8 (-3)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 28

SP+ Defense Ranking: 59

Alan Bowman’s health is the biggest key for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. There’s talent there even after a host of transfer portal departures, but if Bowman can’t stay healthy (which he wasn’t able to do at Texas Tech) then it’s going to be another tough year for Gundy and the Cowboys.

Iowa State Cyclones

SP+ Ranking: 45 (no change)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 9 (+1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 74

SP+ Defense Ranking: 18

Unlike much of the Big 12, defense wasn’t the problem for the Iowa State Cyclones. Hunter Dekkers wasn’t the only issue for a team that lacked a traditional running game, but he can’t afford to turn the football over as frequently as he did in 2022 for the Cyclones to have an improved season.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball to make a complete pass during the Cincinnati Bearcats spring scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Spring Game April 15 2023. Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

SP+ Ranking: 46 (-1)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 10 (-1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 76

SP+ Defense Ranking: 19

It’s a big year of transition for the Cincinnati Bearcats. New head coach. New conference. The Bearcats have a great home environment and an intriguing option at quarterback in Emory Jones.

Houston Cougars

SP+ Ranking: 53 (-2)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 11 (+1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 25

SP+ Defense Ranking: 102

Dana Holgorsen can coach offense. That won’t be the issue for Houston in the Big 12. Putting together a defense that can hold teams to 28 or fewer more frequently should be the goal. The Cougars allowed 27 or more in 10 of their 13 games last season, including 77 points to SMU.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) drops back to pass during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 56 (-6)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 12 (-1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 43

SP+ Defense Ranking: 71

Garrett Greene provided a boost to the Mountaineers last year with his dual-threat ability. He was a gamer in West Virginia’s win over Oklahoma. If Neal Brown can get the defense playing at a higher level, the Mountaineers could help their head coach avoid the hot seat.

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Ranking: 60 (-3)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 13 (+1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 42

SP+ Defense Ranking: 80

BYU is a bit of a mystery. The decade-long run as an independent should have them fairly well prepared for the move to the Power Five. They’ve had just one losing season since 2005. Over the last two seasons, the Cougars went 8-4 against the Power Five.

Kansas Jayhawks

SP+ Ranking: 61 (-4)

SP+ Big 12 Ranking: 14 (-1)

SP+ Offense Ranking: 31

SP+ Defense Ranking: 106

The Kansas Jayhawks are one of the most intriguing teams in the Big 12 heading into 2023. They’ve shown marked improvement over the last two years under Lance Leipold, which led to their first bowl appearance since 2008 last season. Still there’s a lot of work to do in Lawrence to get the Jayhawks to the Big 12 title game. They’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Jalon Daniels, so KU could assert themselves into the conference title race.

