How does the Big 12 stack up in CBSSports’ 1-133 rankings for the 2023 season?

The Big 12 is heading into its first and final season as it is currently constructed.

There are a ton of question marks surrounding the league. Can the TCU Horned Frogs or Kansas State Wildcats maintain the momentum they had a season ago? Can the Texas Longhorns finally have a dominant season? Can the Oklahoma Sooners bounce back?

There are also questions surrounding the new teams and how well they will acclimate to a new and better league. CBSSports ranked all 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. How well does the Big 12 stack up nationally? How much faith does CBSSports have in those teams with question marks surrounding them? Let’s take a look at where each Big 12 team ranks in the nation.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 14

National Rank: 75

No surprise here. There aren’t many people who are optimistic about the West Virginia Mountaineers this season. This is a team that went 5-7 a year ago, and another poor season could be Neal Brown’s last season. They were also picked to finish last in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. CBSSports predicts they’ll go 3-9 this season.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big 12 Rank: 13

National Rank: 64

A newcomer to the league, the Bearcats might be the team with the most changes. They have to replace several starters and an entire coaching staff. They were picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. CBSSports projects them to go 4-8.

Houston Cougars

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 12

National Rank: 63

Right above the Bearcats is another newcomer in the Houston Cougars. The Cougars were projected to finish 12th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. Dana Holgerson will have his work cut out for him but it’s a league he is familiar with.

Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) gets stopped by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) after making a first down during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference game at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 11

National Rank: 60

The second of the returning teams comes in at No. 11. The Cyclones have had one of the best defenses not only in the league but in the nation for years, but the offense has been poor. They were picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 10

National Rank: 57

Another newcomer to the league is the BYU Cougars. The Cougars are someone that has a really solid top 22 but poor depth after that. They were picked to finish 11th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks off the field after an interception against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 9

National Rank: 47

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are one of the weirdest teams in all of college football. There are not a lot of expectations with the Cowboys this season. One thing head coach Mike Gundy excels at is when no one thinks they’ll do anything. They were predicted to finish seventh in the Big 12 Preseason Media Polls.

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) defends during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 8

National Rank: 46

Typically the Kansas Jayhawks are a shoo-in to be the worst team in the Big 12 but it’s a different era in Lawrence. Led by Lance Leipold and Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Jalon Daniels, there are reasons for optimism. They were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

UCF Knights

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 7

National Rank: 45

We’ve got a run of Big 12 teams. Next up is the final of the newcomers, the UCF Knights. They are a sneaky team. They could be the surprise of the whole conference. The Big 12 Preseason Media Poll has them finishing eighth, and it’s all going to depend on their depth and how they navigate the move to the Power Five.

Baylor Bears

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Defensive lineman Siaki Ika #62 of the Baylor Bears reacts during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Big 12 Rank: 6

National Rank: 35

The 2021 Big 12 Champs are looking for a bounce-back season in 2023 after going 6-7 a year ago. Typically, they play really good defense under Dave Aranda, but injuries lead to a poor performance last season. The had a strong run game last year, but the passing game was hit or miss and they could never get anything going consistently. They were picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

Oklahoma Sooners

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Big 12 Rank: 5

National Rank: 26

I’m sure this ranking will go over well with Sooner fans. But this is what you get after going 6-7 a year ago. People want to see the improvement before they buy in completely. It doesn’t help you don’t have a proven coach, either. The Big 12 Preseason Media Poll had a little more optimism ranking the Sooners third in the conference.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) breaks a tackle against Oklahoma Sooners defensive safety Billy Bowman (5) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 4

National Rank: 23

CBSSports and many others are drinking the Texas Tech Kool-Aid. They are a popular dark horse contender pick. They could be this year’s TCU. No, not a national title contender but a team that comes out of nowhere to compete in the conference title game. They were picked fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) carries the ball in overtime against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 3

National Rank: 17

The TCU Horned Frogs are fresh off a national championship appearance, becoming the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game. But they are losing a ton of production from a year ago. The question will be if they are able to recover from the departure of so many key playmakers. They were picked fifth by the Big 12 media.

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 2

National Rank: 16

The 2022 Big 12 champions come in just above TCU. Kansas State arguably has the best coach in the conference in Chris Kleiman but they are losing two of the best players in the conference; Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The question now is if last year was a fluke of a season by Will Howard or if he’s really improved that much. They were picked to finish second by the Big 12 media.

Texas Longhorns

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 1

National Rank: 11

Was there really a surprise on who would be the top team? This has been just about everyone’s pick to be the top team in the conference. They have a lot of good returning players but they are losing Bijan Robinson who, if it’s not Vaughn, might have been the best player in the conference a year ago. They were picked first by the Big 12 media and CBSSports thinks they’ll go 10-2 this season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire