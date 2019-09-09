What does Ben Roethlisberger think of Antonio Brown joining Patriots?

Receiver Antonio Brown didn’t join the Patriots until Saturday, which was too late for him to play against his former team. It’s too bad.

Seeing Brown against the Steelers would have been delicious.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alas, unless it’s in the postseason, Brown won’t play against the Steelers this season.

But Brown’s new teammates stomped his former teammates 33-3 without him, which had to leave Brown feeling good. Nothing about it felt good to Ben Roethlisberger, and he had no interest in talking about Brown afterward.

A reporter asked Roethlisberger in the quarterback’s postgame interview if he had any thoughts about Brown joining the Patriots.

“Whatever,” Roethlisberger said in dismissing the question.

A lot has happened to Brown since he left Pittsburgh in March. He’s gone, but the Steelers keep being reminded of him.