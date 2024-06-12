How does Auburn’s skill players stack up with the SEC’s best?

Auburn football’s skill players are incredibly talented despite their youth.

Auburn returns a veteran running back room led by Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne enters his second season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

The headliners on offense are the wide receivers. Auburn signed a quartet of impressive wide receivers such as Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Robert Lewis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith bring experience from the FBS level and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather returns after hauling in a team-leading 394 yards on 38 catches with a career-high six touchdown receptions in 2023.

It is easy to see why the hype surrounding Auburn’s offense is growing, but how does it stack up with the rest of the SEC? Brad Crawford of 247Sports digs deep to find the answer.

In his early SEC football power rankings, Crawford examined each SEC programs’ skill lineup. He determined that Auburn ranks No. 9 out of 16 SEC teams. His biggest question surrounding Auburn football this season is the play of Thorne.

Can Thorne be a difference-making quarterback in the SEC? That’s the major question concerning this offensive arsenal for the Tigers, who landed a couple high-end wideouts this cycle in the portal and recruiting its 2024 freshman class. Coleman is a future superstar at the position and the post-spring addition of Lambert-Smith from Penn State was a major development.

Auburn looks to take a giant step forward in year two under Hugh Freeze. In 2023, Auburn finished No. 10 in yards per game (351.2), No. 14 in passing yards per game (162.2), and No. 11 in points per game (26.2).

Auburn had the SEC’s fourth-best rushing offense last season by averaging 189 yards per game on the ground, but premier back Jarquez Hunter failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark. If Hunter reaches the goal of 1,000 yards, and Auburn improves in the passing department, the Tigers could easily climb into top-five territory within the SEC in yards and improve drastically from last season’s six-win campaign.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire