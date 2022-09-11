Does Auburn football's offense deserve an F against San Jose State? Our grades

AUBURN — Auburn football ran into the old Week 2 slump against San Jose State on Saturday, escaping with a 24-16 win after a nightmarish first half.

It's the second time in Bryan Harsin's tenure that his Tigers have struggled in a paycheck game. Both times, they have escaped. But Auburn (2-0) has plenty to address before it hosts Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are our grades from the Tigers' win against San Jose State (1-1).

Offense: D

An indisputable F in the first half, elevated by a strong B effort in the second half. Tank Bigsby opened up the run game in an impressive third quarter drive, and T.J. Finley calmed down to deliver several beautiful throws. He strengthened his position over Robby Ashford as Auburn's quarterback.

But we're weighing that F more heavily. Two interceptions in the first quarter – one for both quarterbacks – contributed to a sense of existential dread that will linger at least into next week's Penn State game.

GAMEDAYIn new Auburn football season, heat plan intensifies, storm plan goes into practice

ANALYSISUnpacking 30 Auburn football plays that show how Tigers can best utilize Tank Bigsby

Defense: C-

The biggest topic Harsin wanted to address this week was Auburn's turnover margin, which was minus-two against Mercer. The Tigers failed to remedy that. They still do not have a takeaway this season.

Auburn's defensive front was excellent, with particularly great performances by defensive tackle Marcus Harris and edge Eku Leota. But the linebackers and secondary were slashed by short routes over the middle of the field. San Jose State passed for 275 yards.

Special teams: B+

Considering the special teams circuses that have defined several college football games in the first two weeks of the season, Auburn's mostly unnoticeable day is all you can ask for. Anders Carlson attempted and made his first field goal since returning from a torn ACL, and Oscar Chapman pinned San Jose State inside the 10-yard line with a punt. Auburn did fumble on a punt return, but the Tigers fell on it.

Story continues

Coaching: C+

On one hand, Auburn made halftime adjustments and looked better after returning from the locker room, especially on offense. On the other hand, it's a problem that Auburn was trailing San Jose State at halftime to begin with. Accountability should always find its way back to coaching. Harsin and his staff seemed to forget they're in the SEC now, not the Mountain West.

Overall: D+

Auburn needs to be more prepared against Penn State. Sleepy starts aren't acceptable against a quality Big Ten opponent.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Did Auburn football's offense get failing grade against San Jose State?