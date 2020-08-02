What does Arsenal’s FA Cup victory mean for European qualification?

Arsenal qualified for Europe courtesy of their FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday, but what does it mean for other Premier League teams such as Tottenham and Wolves as they hope to play in Europe during the 2020-21 season?

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table this season, so they knew their only chance of sealing European qualification for the 25th season on the trot was to win the FA Cup.

With victory over Chelsea secured, Mikel Arteta’s side now know they are guaranteed Europa League group stage action but here’s what else it has confirmed in terms of other Tottenham and Wolves playing in Europe over the coming months.

Arsenal

Group stage spot for 2020-21 Europa League confirmed due to FA Cup victory. Simple as that.

Tottenham Hotspur

Finished in sixth place in the Premier League. Enter the 2020-21 Europa League competition at the second qualifying round stage. Had Arsenal lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea, Tottenham would have qualified for the 2020-21 Europa League group stage. Now they must start qualifying in mid-September with the second round on Sept. 17 and the third on Sept. 24 and a playoff on Oct. 1. Only after the playoff will they know whether or not they will be in the Europa League group stage.

Tottenham could play any of the following teams in qualifying:

Kesla FK (Azerbaijan)

Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan)

Kaysar Kyzylorda (Kazakhstan)

Ordabasy Shymkent (Kazakhstan)

Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro)

OFI Heraklion (Crete, Greece)

FK Riteriai (Lithuania)

FH Hafnarfjardar (Iceland)

Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)

Kalju Nomme (Estonia)

Backa Topola (Serbia)

Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Finished in seventh place in the Premier League. No qualification to 2020-21 Europa League guaranteed via their league position due to Arsenal’s FA Cup. The only way Wolves can secure European action next season is by winning the 2019-20 Europa League. They are currently in the Round of 16 stage (drawing 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg in Greece) as the Europa League action resumes next week.

If Wolves win the 2019-20 Europa League they will automatically qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage. If that happens, the Premier League will have five Champions League teams in the Champions League group stage next season (Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea and Wolves) and three in the Europa League with Leicester City and Arsenal confirmed for the group stage, plus Tottenham in the qualifying rounds.

