Does Arkansas have a serious problem at linebacker?

Jaheim Thomas. Gone.

Chris Paul Jr. Gone.

Antonio Grier. Gone

Jordan Crook. Gone.

The top four tacklers at linebacker for Arkansas in 2023 will not return in 2024. Three of them headed to the transfer portal (Paul landed at rival Ole Miss) and one is off to the NFL.

Even in an era of the transfer portal, the blow is significant. What remains are a bunch of second-year players and walk-ons, plus Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey. And while Sorey is a former five-star recruit, he was largely a special teams player for the Bulldogs last year.

Besides, no team in the country plays just one linebacker all the time.

The good news is that Arkansas has some solid options. The bad is that those options are largely unproven.

Let’s examine where the Razorbacks stand at linebacker as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 2.

1. Brad Spence

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Spence returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in his collegiate debut. That isn’t why he’s here. Anyone who was good enough as a freshman to log 16 tackles with those four players ahead of him has earned the top spot as returner.

2. Xavian Sorey Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sorey had as many tackles as Spence last year (19) and he did it at Georgia. If you want to put him as the No. 1 here, be our guest.

3. Alex Sanford

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanford had just one tackle last year, against Florida, but he was the highest-rated linebacker in Arkansas’ Class of 2023. He’s also a bit more of a traditional linebacker than Spence, whose speciality might ultimately be pass rushing.

4. Carson Dean

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Dean, too, is a pass rusher. At least, he was recruited as one. The Texas native held on to his redshirt last year, so it remains to be seen exactly where he fits, but Arkansas will need the bodies.

5. Bradley Shaw

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Shaw’s commitment this winter was a pleasant surprise for coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. A four-star linebacker, Shaw is the highest profile recruit at the position on the whole roster.

6. Justin Logan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Logan was the first linebacker Arkansas signed on early signing day. He’s a bit undersized, but should have time to develop.

7. Kaden Henley

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Henley, a Shiloh Christian grad, could crack the rotation next year, though it’s likely he plays a scout-team kind of role.

8. Wyatt Simmons

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons, too, should redshirt in his first year on campus in 2025.

Walk-ons

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mason Schueck – sophomore

Donovan Whitten – redshirt freshman

Brooks Both – senior

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire